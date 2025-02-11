Bullit on target for wrestling spectacular in Worthing

Wrestling sensation Bullit is aiming to hit the target on Worthing’s half-term grappling spectacular at the weekend.

The barnstorming heavyweight star, who stands 6ft. 3in. and tips the scales at around the 20st. mark, will be the latest big-name star to climb through the ropes at the town’s premier wrestling venue when he tops the bill at the Charmandean Centre on Sunday (February 16) to take on “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas in a battle of the giants.

The Reading-based Bullit – that’s how he spells his ring name – is gaining a formidable reputation on the international stage and blowing up a storm wherever he appears against the biggest and best opponents that the promoters can throw at him. And his Charmandean debut will be no different.

One of the most popular wrestlers on the Premier Promotions roster, Bullit is set to clash with the mighty Atlas, one half of The Beards tag team straight from his defeat of French ace Zaeken and American rumble victory at Southwick’s Barn Theatre a couple of weeks ago.

Bullit in action

The Sunday afternoon spectacular, kicking off at 3.30, will also feature the Worthing return of another of the most in-demand wrestlers in the country, the highly-acclaimed 2023 Ken Joyce Trophy winner and wrestler of the year Jordon Breaks, plus Worthing’s PWF title-holder and cult figure David Lovejoy, the current fastest-rising star on the Premier Promotions books Isaac Freyda, and new heavyweight baddie Big Country Ben.

Tickets, including free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, from ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366.