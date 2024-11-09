Bumbleebee expert slams "plastic gardens" in annual lecture

Bestselling author, bumblebee expert and insect champion Professor Dave Goulson (University of Sussex) gave the annual Marianne North Lecture to commemorate the botanic artist’s birthday - October 24, 1830 - in front of a large audience at East Sussex Coast College, Hastings.

Dave Goulson started his talk on “Saving Our Insects” by giving examples of their brilliant colours and shapes: so many millions of species are yet to be discovered! While people may treasure birds, they still need insects to survive.

Professor Goulson deplored the loss of bumblebee habitat, especially the trend towards plastic garden lawns and hedges (now accounting for 8% of gardens in the UK). Species were disappearing in front of our eyes without people seeming to care.

The widespread use of pesticides – even in common pet treatments - and their residue in household dust etc were alarming. In the USA, lawsuits were being pursued by sufferers of cancer linked to their usage.

Professor Dave Goulson, University of Sussex

Gardeners can help bumblebees by growing plants such as marjoram, viper’s bugloss and clover. Roadsides can also be planted to encourage insects.

Perennial and native wildflower meadows can support a huge range of insects (but Professor Goulson warned that some of the commercially available seed packs contain varieties from far afield which will only have to be replanted the following year).

The event closed with a few words from the Mayor of Hastings pointing out that responsibility for highways lay with County not Hastings Borough Council.

Afterwards, Professor Goulson signed copies of his latest book Insectarium, as well as his previous bestsellers.

Thank you to all those who attended - as well as the College.

We look forward to welcoming you to Hastings Garden Festival 2025 next Summer.

For more information about the Marianne North Centre Hastings project, please visit: www.hastingsbotanicgarden.org