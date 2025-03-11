Bumper jobs and skills fair in Bexhill offers something for everyone

A packed programme is in store at Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair, in association with Bexhill College, on Friday 21 March 10.30am – 3.30pm. Over 50 exhibitors will be at the De La Warr Pavilion recruiting into jobs and opportunities in everything from hospitality to healthcare, education to engineering. And with courses, training and volunteering roles also on offer, the fair provides the ideal opportunity to explore a new job or career or discover a new skill or interest.

Employers at this year’s fair include TE Connectivity, an expanding international company based in St Leonards, who specialise in manufacturing connectors for the automotive, aerospace, and maritime industries. They will be recruiting for various positions, including apprenticeship opportunities. Greymoor Construction Ltd, who are passionate about creating new neighbourhoods with a positive local impact, will be at the fair to talk to visitors interested in finding out about upcoming jobs and skills development opportunities at their developments across the region including the 16 hectare Blackfriars site in Battle. Insurance provider Hastings Direct will be recruiting into customer service roles and Bexhill College will be looking for candidates for a range of teaching and support staff vacancies as well as sharing their wide range of academic, vocational and recreational courses.

There will be hundreds of entry level and skilled opportunities on offer with employers including Govia Thameslink Railway, The Relais Retreats, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, Kier Construction, De La Warr Pavilion, Rother District Council and accountants Ashdown Hurrey. Opportunities vary hugely - from detective, call handler and apprenticeship vacancies with Sussex Police to lifeguard roles with the RNLI. Alongside employers will be recruitment agencies, colleges, training providers, and organisations promoting volunteering opportunities including The National Trust and Rother Voluntary Action. See the full exhibitor list below.

Support and practical help

Lots of advice and guidance will be available to fair visitors including from organisations such as East Sussex Careers Hub, The People Matter Trust, Job Centre Plus and ESTAR, who provide support to people keen to re-enter the workplace. Esther from The Confidence Box will be running workshops for job seekers at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm to help build confidence, self-esteem and resilience. And Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, who are celebrating their centenary year, will be running their popular CV Reviews throughout the event.

Inclusive and accessible

Among the exhibitors will be Elevate Creates who offer skills training for young people with learning disabilities and/or autism, and Little Gate Supported Employment who enable adults and young people with learning disabilities and/or autism to fulfil their work potential through pre-employment training, work experience and supported employment. Little Gate will also be running a session for employers at 12.45pm with Supplytrain, explaining how they can help businesses recruit and develop talented people that are neurodivergent or from less affluent backgrounds to kickstart their careers. The fair will be operating a Quiet Time between 2pm and 3.30pm for visitors with access requirements or who would feel more comfortable in a quieter environment.

Creative career opportunities for young people

The Creative Industries Zone will be back at the fair offering a range of skills development opportunities for young people. Exhibitors include Beeching Road Studios; Picnic, a not-for-profit photography space in St Leonards; 18 Hours, who deliver education, events and research with a focus on global citizenship and diversity, and Dabbble, a new platform and network which gives young people the opportunity to try out different creative activities and roles. The Bright Foundation, an education charity founded by Academy Award winning costume designer, John Bright, will be sharing courses and activities for young people at Benbow Arts Space, a creative learning hub dedicated to the art of filmmaking. At 11.45am, the Talent Accelerator team will be running a workshop for young people on how to set up as a creative freelancer with guidance on everything from pitching for work to applying for funding.

Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair is on Friday 21 March, 10.30am – 3.30pm, at the De La Warr Pavilion. Register to attend the fair and pre-book workshops at dlwp.com/jobsfair While visitors are welcome to come along on the day, registering in advance is recommended to smooth entry to the event.

2025 Exhibitor List

1066 Country Marketing

18 hours

Adecco

Ashdown Hurrey

Bede’s Summer School

Beeching Road Studios

Bexhill College

Bexhill Chamber of Commerce

Bluebell Children’s Nurseries

Brighter Horizons Training and Development

Care at Home Services

Care for the Carers

CDH Recruitment Limited

Co-op Funeralcare

Dabbble

De La Warr Pavilion

DWP Jobcentre Plus

East Sussex Careers Hub

East Sussex College Group

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Elevate Creates

ESTAR, East Sussex County Council

Gibbons Mannington & Phipps LLP

Google Digital Garage

Govia Thameslink Railway

Greymoor Construction Ltd

Hastings Direct

Home Instead Bexhill Battle St Leonards & Hastings

Homecall

Kier

Little Gate Farm

Martha Trust

National Trust

Oyster Care Homes

Parchment Trust Ltd

Picnic

Plumpton College

Pride Community Healthcare Ltd

Radfield Home Care Bexhill, Hastings & Battle

RNLI Lifeguards

Rother District Council

Rother Voluntary Action

Sammons Recruitment Group

SIGTA Ltd

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Sussex Police

Talent Accelerator

TE Connectivity

The Bright Foundation

The People Matter Trust

The Relais Retreats

The Salvation Army, Employment Plus

Usborne Books

Utility Warehouse

We’ll Mind Your Own Business