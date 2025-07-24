Burger Week in Burgess Hill

Get ready for Burger Week at The Oak Barn Restaurant, Burgess Hill beginning on Monday 18th August until Saturday 23rd August. Whether you are craving a classic burger or keen to try one of the Chef's special creastions, there is something for everyone.

Get ready to sink your teeth into The Oak Barn's Burger Week! For six delicious days they be serving specially crafted starters, tempting sides and modern twists on the ultimate comfort food - burgers!

From a classic beef burger with melted cheese to bold options like a double duck burger, the chefs have gone all out on big flavours.

And it gets even better, a portion of each sale will be donated to St Peter & St James Hospice to help support them on their ongoing vital work.

Don't miss out - and come hungry!

Visit the website to view the menu and book a table or ring on 01444 258 222.