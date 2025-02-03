Burgess Hill actor heads To Brighton Fringe with new play 'Romiet'

Brad Collett an actor from Burgess Hill is bringing a new play 'Romiet' to Brighton Fringe. Gazelle Theatre CIC our a small theatre company co-owned by Brad toured Romiet last year with great success. They are returning the show to the stage with a fresh new look and a script edited by Brad!

After a successful tour of Romiet the drag romance is ready to hit the Brighton stage no far from co-creators Brad's home in Burgess Hill.

What would’ve happened if Romeo and Juliet didn’t die? What if Romeo went off and found himself? What happens when Juliet stumbles across a new Romeo?

Romiet follows Romeo and Juliet meeting after the events in the famous play. With the question : "Will they get back together now that Romeo is a drag queen?" Can Juliet put her beliefs aside for the love of her life? The play follows Romeo expressing himself and being who he wants to be, whilst looking at the effect that has on his loved one, Juliet.

Romiet poster for Brighton Fringe.

Make sure to check out Romiet on from the 2nd May 2025 at Lantern Theatre. Head to www.gazelletheatre.com to book tickets and find out more information. You can also book tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/77-st-jamess-street/the-lantern-theatre/romiet/e-xjoapx