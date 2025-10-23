Burgess Hill Mayor selects local charities to support while in office

The Burgess Hill Town Mayor, Councillor Stuart Condie, has selected his charities for 2025/26 as: Fundraising for BHT - a local charity who support skills to combat homelessness, and promotion of St Peter and St James Hospice - our local hospice located on the outskirts of Wivelsfield.

Councillor Condie said: “I have taken some time to select my charities as there are so many wonderful causes out there, I am looking forward to raising funds for use in the Mid Sussex area through BHT where they help with mental health as well as financial advice and so many practical issues to help prevent homelessness, while also promoting the St Peter and St James Hospice who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.”

He will launch his campaign by hosting a charity cream tea on the afternoon of Friday, November 14 in the Council Chamber at Burgess Hill Town Council.

The Tea will start at 2pm and is expected to end around 3.30pm. This is an opportunity to support these local charities while enjoying cakes and scones washed down with a bottomless tea pot while chatting about the charities, the role of the Mayor or the history of his chain of office.

This unique opportunity supporting the charities costs £15 a head and can be booked through the Burgess Hill Town Council Help Point in person or by contacting 01444 247726.