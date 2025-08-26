Burgess Hill restaurant raises £1203.40 for St Peter & St James Hospice

The Oak Barn Restaurant in Burgess Hill recently hosted its much-anticipated Burger Week between Monday 18th August until Saturday 23rd August.

Their chefs created some innovative burgers that ran alongside their A la Carte Menu and on Saturday 23rd August, general manager Chris Harris stepped up again in true sporting fashion – taking sponges to the face for charity.

With around 250 specials being dished out during the week – burger inspired starters included garlic corn on the cob, crispy battered onion rings and sticky chicken wings.

Examples of their main courses included a chicken and bacon Caesar inspired burger, minted lamb burger and a very firm favourite – double duck burger.

A portion of sales was donated to St Peter & St James Hospice - a local charity The Oak Barn proudly supports annually.

St Peter & St James Hospice have been celebrating providing 50 years of compassionate care to people within the community this year. They provide outstanding care within the hospice and people’s homes, including pain and symptom management, emotional support and guidance. St Peter & St James Hospice rely heavily on community donations and sales through their charity shops.

Guests were able to take part in ‘guess the amount’ classic games with burger themed sweet treats in a jar. The winner was Ron with a guess of 365 - close toe correct answer of 390 – well done Ron!

On Saturday 23rd August, Chris, the general manager, volunteered to be ‘splatted’ with sponges from staff and customers. For a small donation, guests were able to take their best shot at him. Chris is always happy to participate as he understands how much donations are needed for the charity.

Including sales of the burgers, ‘splat the boss’ and sweet treat guessing game, The Oak Barn managed to raise an amazing £1203.40 which will be donated to St Peter & St James Hospice so they can continue their excellent work throughout the local community.

The Oak Barn is proud to support numerous national food awareness campaigns throughout the year – visit https://oakbarnrestaurant.co.uk/ for upcoming events.

Next in line will be their annual Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 19th September from 10am – again supporting an important and meaningful cause.

This week was a huge success so an enormous thank you to all that dined, donated and participated in games – they are proud to be supporting such a worthy cause.