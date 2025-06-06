Burgess Hill Summer Fayre returns and it’s the biggest one yet!
With over 80 stalls from local groups, charities and independent businesses, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. From browsing handmade gifts to meeting friendly stallholders, the fayre is a great way to support the local community and discover what’s happening in the area. A full list of stalls will be available on www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/summer-fayre/
We’re thriled to welcome back the much-loved Burgess Hill Marching Youth to lead the opening parade, proudly sponsored by Burgess Hill District Lions Club, which kicks off the event at 11am. The parade features seven local primary schools and two community groups, working with Burgess Hill Creative Community and Same Sky to create vibrant summer-themed displays.
There’s a packed line up of free entertainment and activities throughout the day, including:
- Performances from: The Triangle Gymnastics, Burnside Othello, Cindy Lou’s Line Dancers, GKR Karate and Walkhouse School of Dance
- BMX shows and Slacklining from RPM Display
- Huxley Birds of Prey, returning by popular demand with their static displays and two 30-minute flying demonstrations proudly sponsored by GoodOaks Homecare
- The Butterflies walkabout entertainment from Fool’s Paradise, bringing burst of colour and charm
- Fun family activities with Circus All Stars
- Inflatables from Brighton Bouncy Castles
- Face painting
- Children’s craft, run by Burgess Hill Creative Community
- Mid Sussex Radio will be providing music throughout the day
Also returning this year are Harris's Old Tyme Amusements and Winters Fairground, bringing a range of classic rides and games. Bring some pocket money and enjoy the fun!
This is a day to bring friends, family and neighbours together. Whether you’re cheering at the parade, watching a BMX stunt, trying a circus skill or simply enjoying the music and atmosphere, there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy!
St John’s Park is easily accessible and we encourage visitors to walk where possible. For those arriving by car, there are two nearby pay-and-display car parks: Market Place Shopping Centre (RH15 9NP) and The Martlets (RH15 9NN).
The event programme will be available to download at https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/summer-fayre/ from Monday 9 June, Printed copies will also be available to collect from The Help Point. Special thanks to Keymer Hall by Boutique Care Homes for sponsoring the programme.
For more information or any enquiries, please contact Valentina on 01444 247726 or email [email protected]
Check out the Town Council social media for more information, or sign up to our mailing list via our website.