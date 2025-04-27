Burgess Hill u3a monthly meeting for May

User (UGC) Submitted

On Thursday 1st May Burgess Hill u3a’s regular monthly meeting will include a presentation from Louise Peskett on Brighton Women’s Hospital.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be an fascinating talk as Louise works as a Museum Educator at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion, Brighton Museum, Hove Museum of Creativity, the Booth Museum of Natural History and Preston Manor. Louise is particularly interested in women’s history, especially in Brighton, where the stories of so many incredible and talented women go under the radar of local history.

Burgess Hill u3a is more than just a monthly meeting, there are various group meetings virtually every day throughout the month. These could be music related, genealogy, quizzes or a language and much more.

On Thursday doors will open at Cyprus Hall at 9.45. The monthly meetings are free entry and refreshments are available at minimal cost.