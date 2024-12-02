Burgess Hill u3a: What do they do?
The name u3a does not accurately reflect what the organisation offers to members. For those who are retired or semi-retired u3a is the ideal way to follow your hobbies, find other interests and make new friend
If you want to know more go to Cyprus Hall in the New Year, on Thursday, January 16 to be precise and get a taste of what the organisation can offer.
Burgess Hill u3a currently has about 60 active groups ranging from birdwatching to walks; from table tennis to art for all.
So come and see what pastime you could pursue and the range of topics on offer with the u3a on January 16, 2025 between 9.45am-12.15 pm at Cyprus Hall.
