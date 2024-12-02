Burgess Hill u3a: What do they do?

By SUSAN MOODY
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The name u3a does not accurately reflect what the organisation offers to members. For those who are retired or semi-retired u3a is the ideal way to follow your hobbies, find other interests and make new friend

If you want to know more go to Cyprus Hall in the New Year, on Thursday, January 16 to be precise and get a taste of what the organisation can offer.

Burgess Hill u3a currently has about 60 active groups ranging from birdwatching to walks; from table tennis to art for all.

So come and see what pastime you could pursue and the range of topics on offer with the u3a on January 16, 2025 between 9.45am-12.15 pm at Cyprus Hall.

x

Related topics:Burgess Hill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice