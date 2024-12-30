Burwash Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Weald and Common.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burwash, Christmas Day spirit in the Village hall. A very well done to Mary Taylor BEM and all the kind volunteers and all the amazing people who donated food and money collectively for Christmas dinner.

You all made Christmas Day special for 50 guests, which in the true meaning of Christmas giving to those who need help, in doing so spreading love,joy and kindness, pretty priceless I'd say, well done you're all wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burwash St Bartholomew's have had some wonderful Christmas services over the special Christmas gatherings with a full church for Sunday, December 22 for Nine Lessons and Carols about 250 congregation, Christmas Eve midnight mass and the Christmas Day nativity.

User (UGC) Submitted

Burwash weald and common St Philip's also had a wonderful service on Sunday 22nd. Carols by Candlelight saw a full church of about 150 congregation.

Village, weald and common, well done to the choir and the organist's Brian for both Sunday services and Johnathan for midnight mass and the Nativity. Well done to the bell ringers who performed well on Christmas morning Mary.H, David.G, Trudi.G and Tom.T.

Burwash F.C. Player of the month November, Sam Murrell. Congratulation's to Sam for winning November POTM, Sam has been on an incredible goal-scoring run, scoring six goals in four game', which is even more impressive when it's from the midfield, well done.

Burwash Village what's on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers Market Saturday, January 4 from 9am-11.30am, Swan Meadow playing field.

St Bartholomew's Sunday, January 5, 8.30am Holy Communion, 10am family communion and 4.30pm evening prayer.

And Monday, January 6, the 3Cs (coffee cake and chat) 10am-noon.

Eddie Workman Pavilion. Burwash village playgroup Tuesday, January 7, from 10am-noon and Wednesday 8th movement to music class 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walk for strollers Wednesday, January 8, 9am meeting at the Bear car park Burwash.

Burwash Weald and Common what's on. St Philip's Sunday, January 5 at 8am, Matin's and 10.30am morning prayer.

Burwash common pavilion Wednesday, January 8 at 7pm After Eight Club talk on Australia.