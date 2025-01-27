Burwash Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burwash Village, Weald and Common

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bingo - At the beginning of December we held another very successful Christmas prize bingo afternoon. The hall was buzzing with players all eager to win one of the amazing prizes we had. I would like to thank everyone who donated some of the prizes, you are all so supportive. Thanks also to everyone who helped to make the day run smoothly and served the refreshments. When expenses were taken we raised £750, which was split between Christmas Day lunch and the Get Together Christmas lunch.

Hamper Raffle - Once again the lovely people of Burwash were quick to help with donations for our new venture a hamper raffle, at the Burwash Festive evening. We had so many lovely items that we had two hampers, and four other prizes. Congratulations to those who won them. We also sold cups of hot soup, which was surprisingly popular, we sold out. At the end of the evening which we held in the garden of Violet cottage, we had raised another £265 for the Get Together lunch. Thank you so much to Rob Swaine for helping us to clear up at the end of the evening, you are a star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quiz - We also ran postal quizzes throughout the year which are quite popular around the county. With different themes each time, you get 100 questions for £2. Over the year we raise another £600 for the get together lunch. I am delighted to say that with the quizzes, hamper raffle and half the bingo profit we had £1,115 for the get together which has given them a good start for next Christmas. Thank you everyone who has helped us raise that wonderful amount. If you would like a quiz please call at Violet cottage, the next one is ready and is landmarks and tourist attractions.

Burwash Village Pantomime Starts Saturday 1st February.

Christmas Day - Wow, what a fabulous day this was. The hall looked really pretty and festive thanks to Mirjam and Del and their helpers. The food was delicious and hot thanks to John and Michelle and their kitchen hands. The tables looked beautiful and everyone had a great time. We had a lot of new volunteers as well as some regulars. We were also inundated with donations of food and money. Thank you to Roger Daltry, The Burwash Stores, The Old Orchard Nursery, Northiam Dairy, for their generous donations of food items. Thank to everyone who kindly gave cash donations too. We appreciate every one of you. We fed 42 people at the hall and did 8 takeouts. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make it such a successful day. Everyone left the hall feel happy with full tummy’s and holding a gift.

Soup - Our next soup lunch will be held on Thursday 6 March. It will cost you £10 a person to come and enjoy as many of the different varieties of freshly made soups and desserts. Soft drinks will also be available. As always we will have a raffle and are grateful for any prize donations. It is being held in Burwash Village hall, 12.30 for 1pm start. To book a table or places please call Mary on 01435 882107 or email [email protected]. All proceeds will be given to the Burwash village hall.

Happy new year and thank you wonderful Burwash Mary Taylor BEM

Thank you Mary for the all of the above with article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burwash Amateur Pantomime Society, Hansel and Gretel, Starts Tomorrow Saturday 1st February, nearly sold out apart from the 7.30pm show for Saturday 1st, see flyer with this article, if you've not already got a ticket, enjoy.