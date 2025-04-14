Burwash Village Voice

By Thomas Travers
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 20:19 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
Village Weald & Common.

Burwash,

Internet hub, parish room Monday and Wednesday (excluding bank holidays) 10am-12pm, run by volunteers.

Farmer’s Market, swan meadow playing field first Saturday of every month 9am-11.30am.

Burwash F.C. home win.

St Bartholomew’s CofE Saturday Church flower guild flower decoration day and vigil and bringing of the light into the church 8pm service and Easter raffle violet cottage high street Burwash 10am-12pm. Easter Sunday 10am family communion and baptism’s. Mass at Christ the King 9am Sunday. Burwash F.C. well done another home win 2-1 against a strong side Mountfield F.C. another local derby this week with Burwash coming out on top. A first half goal for Jamie Pelling and a goal late on in the second half from Rob Swaine with both assists coming from Dan Murrell were enough on the day! A hard fought game against a good opposition, every player on the pitch put in a huge shift to come out eventual winners. MOTM Lee Mansfield who linked up play brilliantly off the striker!

Weald,

St Philip’s CofE Easter Sunday, morning prayer - Ann Everall 10.30am and APCM 11.45am.

