Burwash Village Voice

Village Weald & Common.

St Bartholomew’s CofE Saturday Church flower guild flower decoration day and vigil and bringing of the light into the church 8pm service and Easter raffle violet cottage high street Burwash 10am-12pm. Easter Sunday 10am family communion and baptism’s. Mass at Christ the King 9am Sunday. Burwash F.C. well done another home win 2-1 against a strong side Mountfield F.C. another local derby this week with Burwash coming out on top. A first half goal for Jamie Pelling and a goal late on in the second half from Rob Swaine with both assists coming from Dan Murrell were enough on the day! A hard fought game against a good opposition, every player on the pitch put in a huge shift to come out eventual winners. MOTM Lee Mansfield who linked up play brilliantly off the striker!