Burwash Village Voice

By Thomas Travers
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:36 BST
Raising funds for Burwash bonfire society.placeholder image
Village Common & Weald.

What’s happening, Village, St Bartholomew’s Holy communion 10am Sunday, May 25 followed by the annual parochial church meeting for 11am approximately and 10am Thursday holy communion ascension day.

Village, Christ the King mass 9am Sunday, May 25 and 10am mass for Tuesday and Friday. Weald, St Philip’s Rogation service 9.30am Sunday, May 25.

What’s happened, VE Day celebrations Thursday, May 8, Village, swan meadow and Common, common pavilion, well done to all who attended, volunteered and celebrated this special day in our history, what a wonderful community.

