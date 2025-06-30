Burwash Village Voice

By Thomas Travers
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:36 BST
Burwash, St Bartholomew’s Sunday 6th July @ 8.30AM holy communion BCP; and @ 10.00AM family communion; and @ 6.00PM to be confirmed evensong; Monday 7th @ 10.00AM 3Cs coffee cake and chat a lovely friendly relaxing weekly togetherness, most Mondays except bank holidays; Thursday 10th @ 10.00AM holy communion.

Christ the King Sunday 6th @ 9AM Mass; Tuesday 8th @ 10.00AM; Friday 11th @ 10.00AM.

Weald and Common, St Philip’s Sunday 6th @ 8.00AM matins; and @ 10.30AM morning service.

