Burwash Village Voice
Village Weald Common
What’s happening.
Burwash, St Bartholomew’s Sunday 6th July @ 8.30AM holy communion BCP; and @ 10.00AM family communion; and @ 6.00PM to be confirmed evensong; Monday 7th @ 10.00AM 3Cs coffee cake and chat a lovely friendly relaxing weekly togetherness, most Mondays except bank holidays; Thursday 10th @ 10.00AM holy communion.
Christ the King Sunday 6th @ 9AM Mass; Tuesday 8th @ 10.00AM; Friday 11th @ 10.00AM.
Weald and Common, St Philip’s Sunday 6th @ 8.00AM matins; and @ 10.30AM morning service.