Burwash Village Voice
Village happening.
St Bartholomew’s CoE, Sunday 7th September at 8.30 Holy Communion BCP; Sunday 7th at 10am Family Communion; Sunday 7th at 6pm Evensong.
Christ the King RC, Sunday 7th September at 10am Mass; Tuesday 9th at 10am Mass; Friday 12th at 10am Mass.
Burwash Community farmers market at swan meadow Saturday 6th at 9am-11.30.
Tea at the Ritz Burwash village hall Saturday 6th at 3pm.
Full Council Meeting Burwash Parish rooms Tuesday 9th at 7pm.
Short mat indoor bowls Monday 8th September Burwash village hall at 6.30pm-9pm.
Weald and Common happening.
St Philip’s CoE, Sunday 7th September at 8am Matin’s; at 10.30am Morning Service.