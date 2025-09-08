Burwash Village Voice
Village Happening.
St Bartholomew’s CoE, Sunday 14th September at 10am UB service of Parish Communion; Monday 15th Coffee cake and chat for 10am-12pm; Thursday 18th at 10am Holy Communion.
Christ the King RC, Sunday 14th September at 9am Mass; Tuesday 16th at 10am Mass; Friday 19th at 10am Mass.
Short mat indoor bowls Monday 15th September Burwash village hall at 6pm-9pm.
Weald and Common happening.
St Philip’s CoE, Sunday 14th September at 10am UB service at St Bartholomew’s Burwash Village; Sunday 14th at 3pm Battle of Britain service at St Philip’s.
Burwash Common Pavilion, Fete, Dog Show and Hat Competition Saturday 13th, starts at 2pm.
Burwash Common, Old Orchard Cafe, Tuesday 16th at 10.30am Bereavement Friendship Group.