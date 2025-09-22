Burwash Village Voice
Village happening.
St Bartholomew’s CoE, Friday 26th at 6pm Choir Practice; Sunday 28th September at 10am Parish Communion; Monday 29th at 10am 3Cs(Coffee, Cake and Chat), special Macmillan cancer support fund raiser; Tuesday 30th drop in 8am-10am and 7.30pm-9pm bellringing practice; Wednesday 1st October visiting bellringing band 2.15pm-3.15pm; Thursday 2nd October at 10am Holy Communion.
Parish Room, Burwash Internet Hub, every Monday and Wednesday 10am-12pm, free help with computers, run by volunteers and sponsored by Burwash Parish Council.
Christ the King RC, Sunday 28th Mass at 9am; Tuesday 30th Mass at 10am; Friday 3rd October Mass at 10am.
Weald and Common happening.
St Philip’s CoE, Sunday 28th September at 10.30am Morning Prayer.
What happens:
Village Weald and Common, many sports clubs, something for everyone football, cricket, tennis and indoor short mat bowls. Contact me if you want to add to the Village voice.