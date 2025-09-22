Burwash Village Voice

By Thomas Travers
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 14:28 BST
Village, Weald and Common.

Village happening.

St Bartholomew’s CoE, Friday 26th at 6pm Choir Practice; Sunday 28th September at 10am Parish Communion; Monday 29th at 10am 3Cs(Coffee, Cake and Chat), special Macmillan cancer support fund raiser; Tuesday 30th drop in 8am-10am and 7.30pm-9pm bellringing practice; Wednesday 1st October visiting bellringing band 2.15pm-3.15pm; Thursday 2nd October at 10am Holy Communion.

Parish Room, Burwash Internet Hub, every Monday and Wednesday 10am-12pm, free help with computers, run by volunteers and sponsored by Burwash Parish Council.

Guy Fawkes commemoration for the failed gunpowder plot of 1605.

Christ the King RC, Sunday 28th Mass at 9am; Tuesday 30th Mass at 10am; Friday 3rd October Mass at 10am.

Weald and Common happening.

St Philip’s CoE, Sunday 28th September at 10.30am Morning Prayer.

What happens:

Village Weald and Common, many sports clubs, something for everyone football, cricket, tennis and indoor short mat bowls. Contact me if you want to add to the Village voice.

