Buy one, get mum for free at Crawley's Forthwrite Festival

By Lisa Brace
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 17:59 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 09:12 BST

The Forthwrite Festival, a brand-new literary festival celebrating women writers over 50, is coming to The Hawth Theatre in Crawley on Sunday 30 March.  To make this event even more special, there’s a Buy One, Bring Your Mum for Free offer across tickets for the day.

This is a great chance for daughters and mothers from Crawley and the surrounding areas to enjoy a day full of books, creativity, and inspiring stories together.

The Forthwrite Festival is supported by New Writing South and Arts Council England. It’s the first festival of its kind in the UK and is being launched in Crawley and Brighton, with the aim to celebrate female writers and creativity.

What’s happening at the Festival?

Kit De Waal, the keynote speaker for the festival is just one of a long list of incredible women you can take your mum to listen and learn from!

Keynote Speaker: Bestselling author Kit De Waal will share her journey and talk about the power of storytelling.Panel Discussions: Writers like Dorothy Koomson, Umi Sinha, and Eve Ainsworth will discuss their experiences in the literary world. Workshops: Get involved in creative sessions, including: The Rest Experience with Akila Richards Discovering Poetry with Parveen Khan Writing for Children with Kate Lee Menopause Journey with Alinah Azadeh

Anna Jefferson, Co-director of Forthwrite, said:

The Forthwrite Festival is a celebration of women’s voices, creativity, and stories from women over 50, who are often overlooked in the literary world. This special Bring Your Mum for Free offer is a chance for different generations to come together, be inspired, and share in the power of storytelling.”

She added: “Just use the code MUMSDAY when booking and 50% will be taken off your total basket. We can’t wait to welcome you to Crawley for a day of connection, creativity, and conversation.”

Don’t miss out!

Get your tickets now at forthwrite.uk/forthwrite-festival-crawley/ and use the code ‘MUMSDAY’ to take 50% off your total basket.

