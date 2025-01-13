Calendars at the ready! Goodwood’s 2025 event season is here!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Save the date! Goodwood is pleased to announce its jam-packed 2025 calendar of events as we head into the new year.

Start your engines!

82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport – Saturday 12 & Sunday 13 April

Kicking-off Goodwood’s motorsport event season, the 82nd Members’ Meeting takes place on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 April. The Motor Circuit springs to life as Goodwood’s most passionate enthusiasts – Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club – come together for a weekend of thrilling racing, delicious food, and a spectacular party on Saturday.

Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club also have their very own calendar of exclusive events and driving tours including:

- Goodwood Regional Drive – Sunday 9 March – explore the scenic roads of the South Downs in your own car.

- Summer Ball – Thursday 10 July – celebrate the Festival of Speed in style with fine wine, delicious food, live music and fireworks.

- Peak District Regional Drive – Sunday 27 July – get together with like-minded members to enjoy your car on some of the best roads in the UK.

- Fellowship Track Day – Monday 28 July – enjoy a high-octane fun-fuelled day at the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit in your own car.

- Go Karting – Friday 1 August – go head-to-head against other teams with a range of prizes on offer.

- Christmas Ball – Friday 4 December – the highlight of the winter social calendar hosted at Goodwood House with an incredible firework display and three-course meal followed by a live band.

Anyone can join the Fellowship – which can also be gifted – further information is available here. Tickets for the 82nd Members’ Meeting start from £106 at goodwood.com.

Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard – Thursday 10 – Sunday 13 July

An unparalleled weekend for thrill-seekers, the Festival of Speed returns in July as the world’s greatest drivers, riders, teams, cars and bikes stage one of the greatest events in the summer calendar. Fans can expect to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in motorsport – and beyond – at the ultimate summer garden party held in the beautiful parkland of Goodwood House. The adrenaline-packed weekend is truly an intoxicating celebration of the world’s most glamorous sport with revving engines, exclusive debuts and premieres and a few famous faces.

The Festival of Speed is a great day out for all the family as under 12s go free at Goodwood’s motorsport events, and a half price Young Person ticket is available for those aged between 13 and 21. Tickets for the Festival of Speed start from £67 at goodwood.com.

Goodwood Revival – Friday 12 – Sunday 14 September

For fans of all things vintage, the Goodwood Revival returns in September, bringing together beautiful classic cars and vintage fashion as we recreate the glamour of the Goodwood Motor Circuit’s heyday from 1948 to 1966. A truly immersive experience, visitors can enjoy everything from spectacular Spitfire flypasts to fabulous Best Dressed fashion, a retro drive-in cinema and live music. Whether you’re a vintage enthusiast, an admirer of classic cars or looking for a great day out with family and friends, the Goodwood Revival promises a weekend of exceptional entertainment with a star-studded line-up of faces across the motorsport and vintage lifestyle community guaranteed.

Tickets for the Goodwood Revival start from £75 at goodwood.com.

Breakfast Clubs – Sunday 4 May, Sunday 1 June, Sunday 22 June, Sunday 3 August

Goodwood’s free Breakfast Clubs take place over four summer Sundays, each with a different theme. Crowds flock to the Motor Circuit, giving visitors the chance to get up close and personal with an amazing array of cars – completely free of charge.

- Taxed and Tasty – Sunday 4 May – celebrating the exceptional vehicles made after 1 January 1985 to the present day. It’s not just the Goodwood bacon rolls that will be tasty; this event will showcase an exciting range of cars—from quirky to extraordinary.

- Super Sunday – Sunday 1 June – from jaw-dropping Bugattis and legendary Lamborghinis to blisteringly fast Ferraris, Super Sunday is a true celebration of speed and luxury.

- GRRC Sunday – Sunday 22 June – offering a morning dedicated to celebrating the club’s members. This exclusive Breakfast Club will showcase an eclectic and remarkable collection of cars and bikes from the GRRC lineup – join the GRRC to be part of the action.

- Classic Sunday – Sunday 3 August – the beloved Classic Sunday returns, spotlighting cars registered before 1 January 1985. This year, we’ll celebrate 100 years of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, 75 years of the Aston Martin DB2, 60 years of the DB6, and 55 years of the iconic Range Rover.

All attendees require a pre-booked entry ticket which will be available in March 2025.

***

Every dog has its day

Goodwoof – Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 May

Goodwoof - the ultimate celebration of all things dog and the highlight of the canine social calendar - returns for a two-day extravaganza curated especially for ‘man’s best friend’, taking place against the stunning backdrop of The Kennels on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 May. Canine clientele and their humans can make the most of world-class demonstrations, competitions, entertainment and workshops which are all included in the ticket price and, best of all, dogs go free! Making a grand entrance each morning, hundreds of dachshunds will take part in a daily opening parade as the small but mighty dogs are celebrated at this year’s event.

Tickets for Goodwoof start from £30 at goodwood.com – with dogs and children under 12 going free. Dachshund owners can sign up to take part in the parade for free, once they have purchased a ticket.

***

Galloping ahead!

Three Friday Nights presented by Degen Distillery – 6, 13 & 20 June

A day of action-packed racing turns into a night of music and immersive performances, as Goodwood’s Three Friday Nights return on 6, 13 and 20 June. Combining the excitement of racing with the energy of live music, Three Friday Nights offers a series of unforgettable evenings with a line-up of world-class DJs who are set to be announced in the coming months. Previous headliners have included Carl Cox, Craig David, Annie Mac and Tinie Tempah – and this year is definitely set to impress.

Set your alarms! Tickets for Three Friday Nights go on sale on Monday 3 February at goodwood.com.

Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar – Tuesday 29 July – Saturday 2 August

One of the highlights of the British racing flat season, the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar offers five days of exhilarating racing at the height of the great British summer, featuring some of the very best equine athletes from around the world. Providing the perfect opportunity to show off your best racing attire, the Qatar Goodwood Festival is a staple of the summer sporting calendar. Visitors can also catch the Markel Magnolia Cup on the Thursday of the event, where twelve inspirational female riders’ race down the home straight in a charity fundraiser.

Tickets for the Qatar Goodwood Festival are available now and start from £46 at goodwood.com.

Other race days

Goodwood’s glorious racecourse is home to a number of other fixtures throughout the year which can be enjoyed with family and friends.

- Season Opener – Friday 2 & Sunday 3 May – Goodwood’s first racing fixture of the season, with live music in between races.

- May Festival – Friday 23 & Saturday 24 May – two days of thrilling racing with complimentary trips to the Startline.

- Family Race Day – Sunday 8 June – the perfect day out for the whole family, with a free fairground, live music and entertainment for all.

- August Bank Holiday – Friday 22 – Sunday 24 August – soak up the summer sun with a weekend of exhilarating racing, live music and family entertainment.

- Autumn Racing – Tuesday 2 September & Wednesday 24 September – the chance to enjoy top-tier mid-week racing along with the last of the summer sunshine.

- Season Finale – Sunday 12 October – celebrate Goodwood’s final fixture of the year, in a country-style atmosphere.

Don’t miss out! Tickets for all other fixtures at the Goodwood Racecourse go on sale on Monday 3 February at goodwood.com.