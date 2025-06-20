Calling all gardeners: Haywards Heath in Bloom competition returns

Following a triumphant year for Haywards Heath - awarded Gold in the Large Town category of Britain in Bloom 2024 - the Town Council and the Haywards Heath In Bloom Committee are delighted to announce the launch of this year’s Best Kept Garden Competition.

This year’s competition invites residents, businesses, and community groups to showcase their blossoming talents in one of four categories: front garden / balcony, communal garden, business frontage, and allotment.

Whether it's a burst of colour at your front door, a hidden oasis in a shared garden, a thriving vegetable patch, or a business that takes pride in its floral presentation - everyone is welcome to take part. Entries are welcome from individuals, community groups, and businesses, or alternatively you can nominate a neighbour or local business whose garden display you admire!

The application form for entries is available on the Haywards Heath Town Council website. Applications close on Tuesday 15th July 2025, with judging taking place later in the month. Winners will be celebrated at a special awards tea party hosted at the Town Hall later this summer.

A previous participant’s garden from Haywards Heath in Bloom Competition

The competition follows on from the town’s success winning Large Town of the Year and three Golds in the South and South East In Bloom awards last year. A spokesperson from Haywards Heath Town Council commented: “Winning Gold at our very first Britain in Bloom entry is a tremendous honour and reflects the hard work and passion of so many in our community. Our garden competition is a great way for everyone to get involved, share their love of gardening, and help keep Haywards Heath blooming.”

Cllr Sandy Ellis, Chair of the Haywards Heath In Bloom Committee, also received the Community Champion Award for her tireless efforts to promote In Bloom and taking care of our green spaces and wildlife in the town. Cllr Ellis says “Gardening really does transform towns and their communities. After years of having the honour of chairing Haywards Heath In Bloom, I have witnessed the work of many volunteers and seen wonderful examples of beautiful gardens and allotments. It's been a wonderful journey of protecting the environment, caring for our wildlife, and seeing how green and pleasant our town has become.”

Haywards Heath In Bloom is a community initiative that brings together resident gardeners, local organisations and businesses to foster pride in the town’s natural beauty. They organise local litter picks to keep the town clean, the parks green, and the woodlands litter free for both the local wildlife and residents to enjoy. New members are always welcome to the committee: to find out more, get involved, or join our volunteer litter picks and community gardening projects, please contact the Haywards Heath Town Council on 01444 455694 or visit their website.

Let’s keep Haywards Heath blooming - together.