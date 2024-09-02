Calling all grown-up Lego fans - meet fellow Lego lovers in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all grown-up Lego fans.

A small group of Lego enthusiasts based in Pound Hill have concluded it would be a great idea to see if fellow Lego lovers would be interested in getting together once a month to talk all things Lego, swap ideas and spares.

The first meeting has been organised for Monday, October 7 in The Hillside Inn, Balcombe Road, Pound Hill at 6pm to 7pm.

Over 18s only please and if you are interested in attending please email Richard at [email protected].