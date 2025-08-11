Calling all Motown fans
Seen by millions, The Magic of Motown is back at The Hawth, Crawley on Wednesday, September 24 with its 20th anniversary tour!
Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breathtaking live concert spectacular.
You will be going Loco down in Acapulco as we take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and many, many more.
Celebrate the sound of a generation with one very special night of The Magic of Motown!
Tickets priced £37 are available from hawth.co.uk.