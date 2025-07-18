Calling all talented makers, creators and designers!
St Michael’s Hospice is inviting stallholders to join them for its brand new Christmas Markets, held at the Hospice in St Leonards on Sea on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th November, 10.30am - 4pm.
It's your chance to showcase your beautiful crafts, festive goods, and handmade delights while supporting your local Hospice.
Whether you knit, paint, bake or sculpt, don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a wonderful weekend of festive fun for the community of Hastings and Rother.
Spaces are limited - secure your stall today and support local Hospice care this Christmas. Register your interest by emailing [email protected] or call 01424 445177.