Calling all Worthing term-time tots

Enjoy a place to bring your smallest tots while the big kids learn. Let your smaller ones come and bounce off their energy at our fab indoor bounce-tots venue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue is specially designed for tots in mind, for ages four and under a selection of Castles to enjoy, our soft play blocks and some bigger play toys to enjoy.

It is 1.5hrs of fun and will be sure to wear the kids out. Plenty of space for parents/ adults to sit and supervise.

Tuesdays a the 3rd Worthing Scout hut on Sackville Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indoor inflatable Play zone

There are three sessions to choose from, 9.30am to 11am, 11.30am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 3pm. The cost is just £5 per child. U1s go free if attending with siblings.

The sessions will run on 12th November, 26th November and 10th December. Refreshments are on offer. There are toilets and on-street parking available.

This is a Ticketed event, follow the below link to select your date and session time, then make payment straight after separately (details are on event ticket page) you must scroll to read. This is not a free event. The ticket selection is free but payment is required to secure your place.

£5 per child, one adult goes free, additional adults £1.U1s go free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indoor inflatables

All info is on our facebook & instagram page just look up - bounceworld -

Link below to book tickets.