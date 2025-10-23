Canadian Soprano, Brittany King, in concert with Phoenix Choir of Crawley
The choir, conducted by George Salmon and accompanied by Gina Eason, will sing a variety of music, including the jazz influenced Songs & Sonnets by George Shearing, In Windsor Forest by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Three Madrigals by Emma Lou Diemer.
Soloist, Brittany King, will join with the choir to sing In Windsor Forest by Ralph Vaughan Williams and will sing three solo pieces – Ah, je veux vivre (Juliet’s waltz) from the opera Romeo and Juliet by Charles Gounod, Roger Quilter's rapturous setting of Shelley's poem Love's Philosophy, and Vaughan Williams’ setting of Dante Gabriel Rossetti’s Silent Noon. Visit Brittany’s website for samples of her beautiful singing.
Choir MD George Salmon is also a talented baritone, and he will sing a setting of To Althea, from Prison, a poignant poem by Richard Lovelace.
Tickets paid for in advance are £14 for an adult, £6 for a full-time student or £1 for a child aged 16 or under.
To purchase tickets please send an email to [email protected] or call 07821872666. Tickets will also be available on the door, priced £15 for adults, £6 for student, £1 for child, or can be purchased via TICKETSOURCE.