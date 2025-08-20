Canadian Theatre Company brings powerful WWII play about SOE agent, Odette Hallowes, to the UK for VE Day 80th anniversary year

Directed by Barbara Poggemiller, and starring Will Carr and Kathleen O’Reilly, the production is presented in partnership with Odette Hallowes’ family, who have invited the company to bring her story to life on UK stages.

Blending intimate storytelling, puppetry, and shadow work in a black box medium, ‘A Little Green Leaf’ illuminates a story of resistance, survival, and the power of hope.

The tour is designed to spark conversations around peace, gender equity, and women’s wartime contributions and each performance will be followed by a Q&A session.

"This is more than a play - it's a tribute, a conversation, and a bridge between generations.” - Canadian playwright and producer, Kimberley Denness-Thomas.

About the Play

After surviving nearly two years in Nazi captivity and at Ravensbruck Concentration Camp, SOE agent Odette Hallowes is unexpectedly freed by her captor, SS Commandant Fritz Suhren, who hopes to use her to negotiate his surrender. At the American front lines, Odette exposes him as a war criminal and hands him over to the Allies, seizing his pistol in the process.

Sitting in Suhren's SS-issued convertible under the night sky, she convinces Captain Edward Bonner to let her stay outside a little longer, distracting him with the extraordinary story of her life—and how a ‘Little Green Leaf’ saved her in her darkest moment.

"They did not know, as they slammed the door of my cell, that I held in my fingers a most potent link with the forces of life and freedom.” — Odette Hallowes

Odette is secretly after the papers Suhren has hidden in the car, hoping to secure vital evidence for the British. Over the course of the night, a bond forms between the resilient Odette and the war-weary Eddie, who was at the liberation of Buchenwald in the weeks prior to meeting Odette.

He is grappling with his own ability to find hope in the bleakness of what Fascism has shown itself to have done. Odette becomes that light for him over the course of their conversation as they share a rare moment of peace amidst the shadows of war.

For tickets and information please go to: www.alittlegreenleaf.com

The Collective Acting Studio, London, N7 7EE – August 28 to 30

Bosham Village Hall, Bosham, West Sussex – September 3

Tangmere Military Aviation Museum, West Sussex – September 4 & 5

Whiteley Village Hall, Hersham, Surrey – September 9

Wellington Arts Centre, Somerset – September 12

Kathleen O'Reilly and Will Carr star in 'A Little Green Leaf'

'A Little Green Leaf' venues and dates

'A Little Green Leaf'

'A Little Green Leaf' - Ravensbruck Concentration Camp