The Yapton & Ford Local History Group in collaboration with the Ford to Hunston Canal Society will be displaying the story of the section of the Portsmouth to Arundel Canal which joined the Arun River to Chichester and opened in May 1823. The route is still mostly walkable using footpaths following the towpath of the old canal. It is a fascinating history of the reason for the canal, the investment required and its eventual demise. This free exhibition will be in the Yapton & Ford Village Hall, Main Road, Yapton. Refreshments are available so do bring some cash and treat yourself to tea/coffee and cake.