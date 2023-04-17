Care home in Stone Cross, Eastbourne, throws open its doors to the community

Sycamore Grove Care Home in Lilac Lane, Stone Cross will be opening their doors to the local community for a tour of the home and a coffee and fresh cake on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23.

Poster for the event on the weekend of the 22nd April

Taking place between 10am and 4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef Dirk Erlicher, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove Care Home said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Sycamore Grove Care Home will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

"Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Sycamore Grove Care Home care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad