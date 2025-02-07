Carlotta Roma: TORSCHLUSSPANIK - new exhibition at Inspection Pit

Inspection Pit is excited to present TORSCHLUSSPANIK, the first solo exhibition by London-based artist Carlotta Roma (b. 1996), curated by Will Vetch (b. 1996). The exhibition is open from 8 until 29 March, with a private view on Friday 7 March from 6-9 PM to celebrate the occasion.

'We are changeable and multiple beings – anguished at being seen through a single frame, understood in only one form. What if paintings, too, could remain unfixed: metamorphic, made where meaning slips, resisting a recognisable finality? In TORSCHLUSSPANIK, Carlotta Roma takes her paintings to the edge of this question, where decisively uncertain images rise in answer. Here, turning tides tug at the hems of bodies, and even the warning signs have begun to mutate. Here, the ‘panic of the closing gate’ makes our stomachs twist two ways. For while we fear being locked in or out of one set state, it is no easy thing to wholly embrace the wildness – the endless transmutation that we and our world are, if only we look for long enough.'