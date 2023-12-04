Carol service with a difference - singing around a fire pit
Outdoor Carol Concert warmly invite families to come and enjoy a carol service with a difference.
This Christmas Holy Trinity Church will again be holding a carol singing outdoor service around a large fire pit outside the church in Rushams Road on Saturday 16th December at 5pm.A brass group/band will provide the music and all are most welcome to come and celebrate a very traditional Christmas event.
Suitable for children (well wrapped up) and there will be refreshments.