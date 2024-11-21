Carols around the piano at The Corner House Worthing to celebrate 10th anniversary
On Tuesday November 26 at 10:30am Super Star Arts are coming to the Corner House, as their clients will be decorating our pub windows for the Xmas season. They’ve been over and done a recce, and at that time they will decorate in preparation for the festive season and December 23’s Carols Around The Piano 10th Anniversary event.
The entire pub is taken over for this excellent family friendly event. All proceeds go to Super Star Arts as they have collection boxes throughout and the pub owners also make a contribution - over the past 10 years more than £6,000 has been raised.
250-300 people are expected to attend, all inside and at our covered marquee areas in the garden. There's a live band around a piano in the marquee, that sing carols - where crowd participation is encouraged as hym sheets are provided. Entry is completely free of charge, we naturally sell drinks including mulled wine and cider, plus simple food for children and adults ie Hot Dogs, Vegan Chilli etc.