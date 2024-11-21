Carols around the piano at The Corner House Worthing to celebrate 10th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kicking off at 5:30pm on December 23, 2024, this 10th Anniversary event celebrates community and the wonderful Super Star Arts charity. A Worthing based charity, who are committed to delivering high quality, meaningful creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday November 26 at 10:30am Super Star Arts are coming to the Corner House, as their clients will be decorating our pub windows for the Xmas season. They’ve been over and done a recce, and at that time they will decorate in preparation for the festive season and December 23’s Carols Around The Piano 10th Anniversary event.

The entire pub is taken over for this excellent family friendly event. All proceeds go to Super Star Arts as they have collection boxes throughout and the pub owners also make a contribution - over the past 10 years more than £6,000 has been raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

250-300 people are expected to attend, all inside and at our covered marquee areas in the garden. There's a live band around a piano in the marquee, that sing carols - where crowd participation is encouraged as hym sheets are provided. Entry is completely free of charge, we naturally sell drinks including mulled wine and cider, plus simple food for children and adults ie Hot Dogs, Vegan Chilli etc.