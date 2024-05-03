Catch a Sea Star: baby opera comes to Hastings
With live music by JS Bach, this interactive multi-sensory opera offers babies and toddlers a chance to explore a colourful fantasy world full of beautiful music and playful possibilities.
Produced by local company Seaglass Arts and featuring a superb cast including soprano Chiara Vinci and baritone Ian Beadle, Catch a Sea Star was originally commissioned in 2016 for Spitalfields Music and has since toured internationally, performing to hundreds of families across the UK and most recently to Germany. This will be the only UK show in 2024 before it heads off to Luxembourg.
Seaglass Arts director Sam Glazer said, “I’m so happy to be sharing this very special show in my home town - it will be a treat for audiences young & old alike”
Catch a Sea Star plays at the Stade Hall, Hastings, at 2pm on Sunday 19 May 2024. The show is for children aged 0 - 2.5 years with their adults. Tickets priced at £2 / £4 / £8 are available online at spunglasstheatre.com/catch-a-sea-star