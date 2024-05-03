Catch a Sea Star: baby opera comes to Hastings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With live music by JS Bach, this interactive multi-sensory opera offers babies and toddlers a chance to explore a colourful fantasy world full of beautiful music and playful possibilities.

Produced by local company Seaglass Arts and featuring a superb cast including soprano Chiara Vinci and baritone Ian Beadle, Catch a Sea Star was originally commissioned in 2016 for Spitalfields Music and has since toured internationally, performing to hundreds of families across the UK and most recently to Germany. This will be the only UK show in 2024 before it heads off to Luxembourg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaglass Arts director Sam Glazer said, “I’m so happy to be sharing this very special show in my home town - it will be a treat for audiences young & old alike”

Land ahoy! Babies are welcome to explore the stage and join in the action