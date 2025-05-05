Catch a Sea Star: baby opera to tour East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young children in East Sussex will have the chance to experience an unusual delight this month, when baby opera Catch a Sea Star tours to community spaces across the county (13-23 May), before heading to the Royal Opera House in London from 3-7 June.

With a live score mashing up JS Bach with child-led vocal improvisation, this interactive multi-sensory opera offers babies, toddlers and their adults a chance to explore a colourful fantasy world full of beautiful music and playful possibilities.

Produced by local company Seaglass Arts and featuring a superb cast including soprano Chiara Vinci and baritone Ian Beadle, Catch a Sea Star has toured internationally, performing to hundreds of families across the UK and most recently to Germany and Luxembourg.

Seaglass Arts director Sam Glazer said: “This beautiful inclusive opera is made specially for families with very young children to enjoy together. We’re grateful for the support of Arts Council England who are enabling us to bring the show free of charge to audiences in libraries, family hubs and nurseries across Hastings, Rother and East Sussex.”

Family audiences young and old enjoying the inclusive opera

Tickets are free but need to be booked at seaglassarts.org

Tue 13 May, 10:30am St Ethelburga Church, St Leonards, TN38 OAS

Thu 15 May, 11:00am Newhaven Library, BN9 9PD

Mon 19 May, 10:30am Eastbourne library, BN21 4TL

JS Bark - a young audience member gets friendly with the dog puppet in the informal post-show playtime

Mon 19 May, 2:00pm Seaford library, BN25 1QX

Thu 22 May, 11:00am Broomgrove Centre, Ore, TN34 3PY

Fri 23 May, 10:30am Emmanuel Centre, Battle, TN33 0FL