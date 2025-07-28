Catsfield Village Fete – A fun-filled afternoon for the whole family!

The Catsfield Traditional Village Fete will take place on Saturday 2 August at the Catsfield Recreation Ground, TN33 9DH running from 12:30pm to 3:00pm. This much-anticipated event promises a classic afternoon of summer fun for all ages.

With entry just £1 for adults and 50p for children, visitors can enjoy a fantastic line up including a live band, BBQ, Pimms bar, and a delicious selection of tea and cakes. There’s plenty to see and do, from the bottle & sweet tombola and grand prize draw to traditional favourites like the coconut shy, Stoolball challenge, big bingo, and beat the goalie.

Plenty of parking is available, so bring the whole family and enjoy an unforgettable afternoon in the heart of Catsfield.