Celebrate at Guild Care’s Family Festival following Walk With Purpose

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, September 8, Guild Care invites you to not only walk for a cause but also celebrate with the community at the highly anticipated Family Festival following the ‘Walk With Purpose’ event along the seafront. Join Guild Care at Beach House Grounds for a lively Family Festival that promises fun and entertainment for all ages.

The festival will feature live music, delicious food, face painting, a bubble performer, and more, to ensure a great time for participants and their families & friends.

Sophie Barton, Guild Care’s Events Fundraiser, shared her excitement: “The Family Festival is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to celebrate together and relax after the walk. It’s a chance to bask in your achievements, enjoy fun activities like the massive bubbles that kids can go crazy in - and importantly, connect with others who share a passion for supporting our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This vibrant celebration is the perfect way to cap off your day, whether you’ve completed the 10k, 5k, or shorter stroll along Worthing’s picturesque seafront. Every walker will receive a commemorative medal and t-shirt, making the day even more special. However, everyone’s welcome to join the festival and there’s no entrance fee.

Everyone's welcome to join the fun at Guild Care's Family Festival on Sunday, September 8.

Sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins, this event supports Guild Care’s vital services for older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. As a charity Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma to ensure that people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted for who they are.

By participating in the walk and joining the festivities, you’ll be making a meaningful contribution to the lives of those in need in our community.

Spaces are filling up fast, so don’t miss out—register now at www.walkwithpurpose.info and use code GC2024 for an exclusive discount.