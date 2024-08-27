Celebrate at Guild Care’s Family Festival following Walk With Purpose
The festival will feature live music, delicious food, face painting, a bubble performer, and more, to ensure a great time for participants and their families & friends.
Sophie Barton, Guild Care’s Events Fundraiser, shared her excitement: “The Family Festival is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to celebrate together and relax after the walk. It’s a chance to bask in your achievements, enjoy fun activities like the massive bubbles that kids can go crazy in - and importantly, connect with others who share a passion for supporting our community.”
This vibrant celebration is the perfect way to cap off your day, whether you’ve completed the 10k, 5k, or shorter stroll along Worthing’s picturesque seafront. Every walker will receive a commemorative medal and t-shirt, making the day even more special. However, everyone’s welcome to join the festival and there’s no entrance fee.
Sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins, this event supports Guild Care’s vital services for older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. As a charity Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma to ensure that people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted for who they are.
By participating in the walk and joining the festivities, you’ll be making a meaningful contribution to the lives of those in need in our community.
Spaces are filling up fast, so don’t miss out—register now at www.walkwithpurpose.info and use code GC2024 for an exclusive discount.
