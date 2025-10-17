Celebrate Autumn at the Be Local Market – a vibrant showcase of local crafts, art, food, and more!
Hosted by Be Events, this seasonal market brings together a carefully curated selection of local craftspeople, artists, bakers, and producers, offering an inspiring mix of handmade goods, unique gifts, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. Whether you’re looking to shop sustainably, support small businesses, or simply enjoy a relaxed autumn day out, the Be Local Market has something for everyone.
Entry is completely free, making it the perfect family-friendly outing for locals and visitors alike. Explore the stalls, meet talented makers, and discover one-of-a-kind items you won’t find on the high street.
Event Highlights:
- A curated range of handcrafted goods, from pottery and jewellery to home décor and artwork
- Delicious local food and drink options to enjoy on the day
- A welcoming community atmosphere in a beautiful village setting
- Free entry for all attendees
So, mark your calendars, bring your friends and family, and come along to celebrate the season at the Be Local Market — where community, creativity, and craftsmanship come together!
Event Details:
Date: Saturday 18th October
Time: 10:30am – 3:00pm
Venue: Yapton and Ford Village Hall, BN18 0ET
Entry: Free
For further information, please contact Be Events or follow them on social media for updates and sneak peeks at featured stalls.
@beevents.co.uk
www.be-events.co.uk