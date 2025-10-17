Celebrate Autumn at the Be Local Market – a vibrant showcase of local crafts, art, food, and more!

This autumn, celebrate the best of local creativity and community spirit at the Be Local Market, taking place on Saturday 18th October from 10:30am to 3:00pm at Yapton and Ford Village Hall

Hosted by Be Events, this seasonal market brings together a carefully curated selection of local craftspeople, artists, bakers, and producers, offering an inspiring mix of handmade goods, unique gifts, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. Whether you’re looking to shop sustainably, support small businesses, or simply enjoy a relaxed autumn day out, the Be Local Market has something for everyone.

Entry is completely free, making it the perfect family-friendly outing for locals and visitors alike. Explore the stalls, meet talented makers, and discover one-of-a-kind items you won’t find on the high street.

Event Highlights:

A curated range of handcrafted goods, from pottery and jewellery to home décor and artwork

Delicious local food and drink options to enjoy on the day

A welcoming community atmosphere in a beautiful village setting

Free entry for all attendees

So, mark your calendars, bring your friends and family, and come along to celebrate the season at the Be Local Market — where community, creativity, and craftsmanship come together! x8g3qyt

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 18th October

Time: 10:30am – 3:00pm

Venue: Yapton and Ford Village Hall, BN18 0ET

Entry: Free

For further information, please contact Be Events or follow them on social media for updates and sneak peeks at featured stalls.

@beevents.co.uk

www.be-events.co.uk