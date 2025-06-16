Celebrate Bing's birthday at The Hawth - the perfect introduction to theatre

Independent creative studio Acamar Films and London-based production company Fierylight bring the Bing live theatre show, Bing's Birthday to The Hawth Crawley on Wednesday 30 July at 10am and 1pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s Bing’s birthday and everyone is very excited!

Join Bing and his friends Sula, Pando, Coco, Amma and of course Flop as they get ready to celebrate his special day in the brand-new live stage show, Bing’s Birthday! Things won't always go to plan but, with the guidance of Flop and his friends, Bing has a birthday he will remember forever.

Come along, dress up and have fun joining in with lots of songs and more as together we celebrate Bing's birthday in the theatre!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bing's Birthday

Delighting young children worldwide for over a decade, Bing authentically portrays the joyful and sometimes messy reality of pre-school life. Through its timeless and engaging stories seen through the eyes of a child, Bing provides the mental, emotional and social developmental tools to equip young children in getting ready for life. Available to watch on CBeebies, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Bing: Watch, Play Learn, Bing has over 7 billion streams on YouTube and recently surpassed over 1 billion streams on BBC iPlayer, making it one of the most popular series nationally, across all genres, on the platform.

Following a successful run of the production across the Netherlands and Poland, this UK tour of Bing’s Birthday is presented by Fierylight (Peppa Pig Live, The BFG, LazyTown, The Smartest Giant in Town and many more) in partnership with independent creative studio Acamar Films, who produce the international award-winning animated series.

“Fierylight are experts at bringing high-quality, meaningful and entertaining productions to UK families and we are delighted to be working with them on Bing’s Birthday,” said Kirsty Southgate, Director of Experiential and Promotions, Acamar Films. “A child’s first trip to the theatre is a very special occasion and this show, with the beautiful puppetry and original music, is sure to provide an unforgettable experience for Bingsters and their grown-ups.”

Martin Ronan, Executive Producer at Fierylight said, “Bing’s Birthday is full of the excitement, expectation and heightened emotions that you would expect to find at a young child’s birthday party. This opportunity for celebration and exploring feelings which can sometimes be difficult to describe, makes this show unlike anything else available to UK families and it is no surprise that the show has been cherished by so many across Europe. We cannot wait to share this production across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can join Bing and his friends in the birthday fun as they come to life with beautiful puppetry, original music and songs, made especially for your little ones.

Tickets are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).