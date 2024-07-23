Celebrate creativity and community at Brighton Open Market's summer events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton Open Market is excited to announce an array of events this summer, including their popular Makers Markets, a one-off Pride Market, and a jam-packed Vegan Market.

Join them for a unique shopping experience that supports local talent and celebrates community spirit.

Event Dates:

· Makers Market: Saturday, July 27.· Pride Market: Saturday, August 3.· Makers Market: Saturday, August 31.· Vegan Market: Saturday, September 7.

Brighton Open Market.

Makers Markets: Brighton Open Market’s monthly Makers Markets continue on Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 31, featuring an eclectic mix of handmade art, gifts, crafts, homewares, and clothing from talented local makers. Discover one-of-a-kind items, perfect for gifts or a special treat for yourself.10am - 5pm, Free entry.

Pride Market: Saturday, August 3. Explore a mix of stalls offering crafts, lifestyle and beauty products, delicious food, and more. Plus, you can enjoy the prime location on the parade route and stop in for refreshments, lunch, or snacks.10am - 5pm, Free entry.

Vegan Market: The Vegan Market on Saturday, September 7 is now in its third year, our community of vendors promise a feast for the senses with a diverse range of plant-based bites, vegan gifts, crafts, beauty products, and other treats. Whether you're in the mood for brunch, lunch, or a tasty snack, come down and explore the numerous fabulous stalls that showcase the best in plant-based living.10am - 5pm, Free entry.

A spokesperson for the market said: "We're thrilled to host these events at Brighton Open Market. From the Makers Markets showcasing our local creatives to the Pride Market on the parade route and the delicious Vegan Market, there's something for everyone.

"These events, set in the heart of the market, not only support independent businesses but also offer shoppers the chance to discover unique treasures. Additionally, visitors can explore our amazing shops, cafes, studios, and other stalls, all within our bustling community market."

Brighton Open Market is a covered venue, ensuring a great experience regardless of the weather. In addition to these curated events, the market boasts a diverse range of permanent traders and studios, including remarkable cafes, food and drink vendors, artists, clothing, gift shops and lots more.

Support independent businesses and enjoy a unique shopping experience in the heart of Brighton.