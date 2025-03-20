Celebrate Easter at Amberley Museum with exciting holiday activities

Get ready for a fun-filled Easter holiday at Amberley Museum! From Wednesday 9th April to Easter Monday 21st April, families are invited to enjoy a range of exciting Easter-themed activities set in the heart of the unique heritage site.

Spring’s the season! Go on an Easter egg trail and explore the museum while solving clues and get creative with hands-on Easter crafts to take home as a keepsake. On Wednesdays and Fridays (11am-3pm), head to the Learning Space to decorate your own wooden Easter egg and take part in our egg rolling challenge for extra Easter fun!

Additionally, enjoy historic demonstrations, vintage transport rides, and interactive exhibits that bring history to life in a fun and engaging way.

Whether you're a history enthusiast or looking for a fantastic family day out, Amberley Museum is the perfect place to celebrate Easter.

Event Details:

Location: Amberley Museum, New Barn Road West Sussex, BN18 9LT

Dates: Wednesday 9th April – Monday 21st April

Tickets: Available online and at the entrance. Pre-booking is recommended.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit amberleymuseum.co.uk/ or follow Amberley Museum on social media for updates.