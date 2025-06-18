Celebrate International Picnic Day in Sussex today

Local event experts, The Brighton Bucket List tell us all about this quintessentially British day and how to have the perfect picnic today.

The History of International Picnic Day

While it is not tied to a specific historical event or organisation, the tradition of picnicking has long been part of cultures across the world. The term picnic comes from the French word pique-nique, which appeared in the 17th century. It described a social gathering where everyone brought a share of food and drink.

By the 19th century, with more public parks and leisure time available, the idea of the picnic grew in popularity across Europe. People would escape into the countryside or their local park with baskets of food and spend lazy afternoons enjoying nature. Over time, the picnic became a symbol of carefree summer days and a favourite tradition that still thrives today.

How to Choose the Perfect Picnic Spot in Brighton

One of the best parts of a picnic is that it can happen almost anywhere. Parks, gardens, Hove Lawns and Brighton beach are all brilliant places to spread out a blanket and enjoy the day. If you are staying local, your back garden can be just as enjoyable. For those feeling a bit more adventurous, a walk to a nearby hill, Devil’s Dyke or the South Downs can make the occasion even more memorable. When choosing a location, look for somewhere with a mix of sun and shade so you can stay comfortable for a few hours.

Packing Picnic Essentials

Preparation is key to a smooth and fun outing. Start with a sturdy picnic rug or large blanket. Reusable plates, cutlery, cups and napkins will make things more convenient and sustainable. A cool box or bag with ice packs will help keep food and drinks fresh. Pack a small rubbish bag for easy clean up afterwards. Wet wipes or hand sanitiser are useful for sticky fingers, especially if little ones are involved.

Simple and Tasty Picnic Food Ideas

When it comes to food, think simple, tasty and easy to share. Sandwiches, wraps, sausage rolls, vegetable sticks and dips are all reliable favourites. Quiches, pasta salads, cheese and crackers travel well and offer variety. For something sweet, try flapjacks, brownies, fruit salad or a punnet of strawberries. Bring plenty of water to stay hydrated and perhaps a chilled bottle of homemade lemonade or iced tea for something special.

Fun and Games for Everyone

A picnic isn’t just about food. Bringing along a few games can make the day even more fun. Balls, frisbees, cards or even a kite are great choices. If you prefer a slower pace, a good book or sketchpad can add a peaceful touch. For families, nature scavenger hunts or spotting birds and bugs are simple ways to keep children entertained and curious.

Making the Most of the Day

Picnics offer a rare chance to slow down and connect with others. There is no rush, no technology needed and no pressure. It is just you, the outdoors and whoever you choose to share the moment with. So take your time, savour each bite, laugh freely and breathe in the fresh air. These simple pleasures are often the ones we remember most.

A Perfect Day in Sussex for a Picnic

With the sun shining brightly today, there has never been a better moment to celebrate International Picnic Day. Whether you head out to a local park, enjoy a riverside escape or simply lay a blanket in your garden, embrace the spirit of the day. A shared meal outdoors is one of life’s easiest and most rewarding joys. So pack your basket, gather your loved ones and make the most of this beautiful day.

