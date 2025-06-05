Celebrate Sussex Day in style – a weekend of local pride and family fun in Battle
With Father’s Day falling on the same weekend, it’s the perfect time to treat dad to a memorable day out — from sampling local food and drink to enjoying live music, art, and family-friendly entertainment in the heart of this iconic Sussex town.
Highlights include:
- The World’s Smallest Art Fair at Tills Yard, hosted by Sam Peacock Studio, showcasing an inspiring collection of artists from across the region, including live demonstrations and gallery works.
- Local market stalls in Market Square on Sunday 15th June, featuring:
- Foxlight Flower Farm – seasonal Sussex blooms
- Cheese on Sea – coastal cheeses from East Sussex
- Battle Honey – the town’s own golden nectar
- Copper Pot Gin – artisan gin with a local twist
- Battle Brewery – your favourite Battle-brewed ales
- Twisted Silver Jewellery and other handmade crafts
- Folk & Fable – magical storytelling and creative flair
- Nature of Flowers, Cabochon Jewellery, and many more local talents
Family fun with face painting by Glittery Rainbow Cat, vintage ice cream bikes and art competitions for children.
Wellness features from local practitioners including Rachel Gold Meditation and Virginia Sheldrake Yoga offer something unique for every visitor.
A Celebration of Sussex and Community, Sussex Day is all about celebrating our shared identity, supporting local businesses, and bringing people together.
“This event is a true reflection of the creative, entrepreneurial and welcoming spirit of Battle,” Darren Buss, President from the Battle Chamber.
“We’re encouraging residents to shop local, explore the stalls, meet the makers, and enjoy a brilliant
weekend out — especially as a way to celebrate Father’s Day.”
Event Locations:
Market Square – Local Market 15 June
Tills Yard, Battle – Art Fair open both 14 and 15 June
For more details, follow @Battlechamberofcommerce on social media or visit
https://www.facebook.com/events/677374404908777/