Celebrate Sussex Day in style – a weekend of local pride and family fun in Battle

The historic town of Battle is gearing up for a weekend of celebration, community, and creativity as Sussex Day returns on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June 2024. Organised by the Battle Chamber of Commerce, this two-day event invites residents and visitors alike to enjoy the very best of what Sussex has to offer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Father’s Day falling on the same weekend, it’s the perfect time to treat dad to a memorable day out — from sampling local food and drink to enjoying live music, art, and family-friendly entertainment in the heart of this iconic Sussex town.

Highlights include:

The World’s Smallest Art Fair at Tills Yard, hosted by Sam Peacock Studio, showcasing an inspiring collection of artists from across the region, including live demonstrations and gallery works.

Local market stalls in Market Square on Sunday 15th June, featuring:

Foxlight Flower Farm – seasonal Sussex blooms

Cheese on Sea – coastal cheeses from East Sussex

Battle Honey – the town’s own golden nectar

Copper Pot Gin – artisan gin with a local twist

Battle Brewery – your favourite Battle-brewed ales

Twisted Silver Jewellery and other handmade crafts

Folk & Fable – magical storytelling and creative flair

Nature of Flowers, Cabochon Jewellery, and many more local talents

Celebrating Sussex Day

Family fun with face painting by Glittery Rainbow Cat, vintage ice cream bikes and art competitions for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellness features from local practitioners including Rachel Gold Meditation and Virginia Sheldrake Yoga offer something unique for every visitor.

A Celebration of Sussex and Community, Sussex Day is all about celebrating our shared identity, supporting local businesses, and bringing people together.

“This event is a true reflection of the creative, entrepreneurial and welcoming spirit of Battle,” Darren Buss, President from the Battle Chamber.

Sussex Art

“We’re encouraging residents to shop local, explore the stalls, meet the makers, and enjoy a brilliant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

weekend out — especially as a way to celebrate Father’s Day.”

Event Locations:

Market Square – Local Market 15 June

Face painting fun!

Tills Yard, Battle – Art Fair open both 14 and 15 June

For more details, follow @Battlechamberofcommerce on social media or visit

https://www.facebook.com/events/677374404908777/