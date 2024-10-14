Celebrate Sussex win and spirits at Bubbles and Botanicals

By The Newsroom
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 14:52 BST
A celebration of Sussex wine and spirits and a chance to try before you buy!

Bubbles and Botanicals brings together 15 carefully chosen producers of superb Sussex wines and spirits with a chance for you to meet the producers, as well as enjoy an afternoon of trying and tasting.

With some firm favourites from last year as well as some award winning new stallholders from across the county, this is a chance to learn more about the amazing Sussex drinks scene. Many of the stallholders and producers have a interesting heritage and a great story.

Held in the beautiful main hall at Handcross Park in between Crawley, Horsham and Haywards Heath, it's fun, it's fluid and it's a fabulous way to spend a November afternoon. Try before you buy, learn more and stuck up for Christmas.

Bubbles and Botanicals
Bubbles and Botanicals

Bubbles and Botanicals Credit: Sussex Exclusive

Free parking.

For more information or to buy tickets: www.bubblesandbotanicals.net

