Celebrate the art of action films at Hastings cinema season

Thrill to stunts on screen, action heroes and heroines at a new 'Art of Action' season of martial arts, classic action movies and action-themed special events, at the Electric Palace cinema in Hastings, East Sussex.

Film fans in and around Hastings are about to get the chance to gain unrivalled insight into the skills, daring and influences of a genre which regularly tops cinema box office charts and has created a century’s worth of stars.

Starting on Saturday 16 November, the Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town is among more than 70 venues UK-wide taking part in Art of Action, a thrills and spills-filled season of films.

Art of Action choices for Hastings audiences include a host of special guests to help celebrate niche awe-inspiring action on screen, some events organised by 'Young Electrics' young film curators, and also Keanu-rama – a celebration of Keanu Reeves’s thrillers, such as Point Break and The Matrix! There is also an action films-inspired ‘zine-making workshop, a Saturday kids film club with 1066 Wing Chun, and a selection of classic martial arts films.

Julia Andrews-Clifford, Electric Palace co-director, says of the season: “We are proud to be one of the cinemas across the country taking part in this UK wide celebration of the moving image as a thrilling ride, co-curated by our very own Young Electrics youth film programmers group, and showcasing classics from the golden age of Hollywood to ‘90s blockbusters and Hong Kong Martial Arts. Come to the cinema over November and December and join us for the ride!”

The full Electric Palace Art of Action season line up:

· Saturday 16 November:

Art of Action 'Zine workshop, 2.30pm

Keanu-rama night: The Matrix, 7.30pm

· Sunday 17 November:

The Train, 3pm

Miracle Fishing, 7.30pm

· Friday 22 November:

Point Break, 7.30pm

· Saturday 23 November:

Saturday Kids Film Club - Art of Action Special, 2pm

· Saturday 23 November:

Hot Fuzz, 7.30pm

· Sunday 24 November:

Seven Samurai - 4K restoration, 3pm

· Saturday 30 November:

Stuntwomen on Film: Everything Everywhere All At Once, 7.30pm

· Sunday 1 December:

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 3pm

· Friday 6 December:

The Adventures of Robin Hood + swordplay workshop with 1066 Wing Chun, 4pm

· Saturday 7 December:

Hong Kong Showdown: Police Story plus special guest Nanni Cobretti, 7.30pm

· Sunday 8 December:

Enter the Dragon, 3pm

· Sunday 8 December:

Enter the Clones of Bruce + introduction, 5.30pm

For more information or to book, please visit The Electric Palace cinema ( https://www.electricpalacecinema.com/latest/art-of-action ), and head along to the Electric Palace cinema at 39a High Street, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 3ER.