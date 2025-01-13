Celebrate Valentines Day with the Music of The Carpenters at The Hawth

By Lorraine McGregor
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 14:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It is now just over 30 years since the legendary Karen Carpenter passed away, she left behind an amazing catalogue of hit songs and golden memories and is still played daily on radio stations throughout the UK. This stunning show celebrates the music of The Carpenters at The Hawth on Friday 14 February at 7.30pm, and the evening will lead everyone on a journey down memory lane.

Expect Yesterday Once More, Goodbye To Love, Close To You, Only Yesterday all the hits that every Carpenters fan adores.

Plus great medleys put together from their many album tracks and songs that link together, including a superb Burt Bacharach and Hal David medley featuring renditions of Do You Know The Way To San Jose, Always Something There To Remind Me. A Carpenters’ country medley with Top Of The World, Sweet Sweet Smile, and Jambalaya is in great contrast to the sad and perhaps most popular songs on her last and most poignant album Voice Of The Heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Superb vocals from CAROLE GORDON and the outstanding talents from the BLUE JEANS BAND & SINGERS mean it will be a night to remember.

If you like good music, then you will love this show!

Tickets priced £30 are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).

Related topics:SingersTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice