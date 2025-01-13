Celebrate Valentines Day with the Music of The Carpenters at The Hawth
Expect Yesterday Once More, Goodbye To Love, Close To You, Only Yesterday all the hits that every Carpenters fan adores.
Plus great medleys put together from their many album tracks and songs that link together, including a superb Burt Bacharach and Hal David medley featuring renditions of Do You Know The Way To San Jose, Always Something There To Remind Me. A Carpenters’ country medley with Top Of The World, Sweet Sweet Smile, and Jambalaya is in great contrast to the sad and perhaps most popular songs on her last and most poignant album Voice Of The Heart.
Superb vocals from CAROLE GORDON and the outstanding talents from the BLUE JEANS BAND & SINGERS mean it will be a night to remember.
If you like good music, then you will love this show!
Tickets priced £30 are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).