Celebrate World Happiness Day with ayurvedic wellness: exclusive seasonal offer from Chichester's Jane Eastwood

As we celebrate World Happiness Day on March 20th, now is the perfect time to focus on holistic wellbeing and restoring balance - key elements in achieving true happiness. In celebration of this global day, Jane Eastwood, an experienced Ayurvedic practitioner, is offering a special seasonal promotion on her Udvartana Ayurvedic Massage, that is now available for a limited time at £65 (instead of £80).

Why Ayurveda & Why Now?

Ayurveda, the ancient science of life, teaches that happiness is deeply connected to balance - physically, emotionally, and mentally. With the arrival of spring, many people experience the lingering effects of winter such as sluggishness, fatigue, and a heavy feeling associated with the Kapha season. Ayurveda provides targeted treatments to reignite energy, boost circulation, and restore vitality.

The Perfect Seasonal Reset: Udvartana Massage

Seasonal Offer until 17th April

Udvartana is a powerful authentic Ayurvedic exfoliation massage that uses herbal powders and warm oils to stimulate circulation, detoxify the body, and revitalise the mind. This invigorating treatment is particularly beneficial for:

Shedding winter sluggishness & boosting metabolism

Improving lymphatic drainage & reducing water retention

Energising the body & promoting mental clarity

Enhancing skin tone & texture

"As we transition into spring, many of us feel weighed down both physically and mentally. Udvartana is the perfect treatment to shake off stagnation and step into the new season feeling lighter, more energised, and truly happy,"says, local qualified practitioner, Jane Eastwood.

A Limited-Time Opportunity for Renewal

Jane Eastwood Chichester's' qualified Ayurvedic practitioner

This exclusive offer is available until April 17th2025, making it the perfect time to invest in your seasonal wellbeing and happiness.

Appointments can be booked online at www.janeeastwood.com, via email at [email protected], or by calling 07931 531540.

About Jane Eastwood

Jane Eastwood is a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner with 15 years of experience in holistic health. She offers comprehensive Ayurvedic consultations, bespoke treatment plans, and traditional Ayurvedic therapies designed to restore balance and enhance wellbeing. Jane is passionate about guiding individuals towards sustainable wellness through Ayurveda’s time-honoured wisdom.