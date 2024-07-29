Celebrating 70 years of Goffs Park: An historical and cultural milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends of Goffs Park are delighted to have been awarded funding to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the creation of Goffs Park as the first public park of Crawley New Town, by “Awards for All”, part of the Cultural fund of the National Lottery.

As a cornerstone of the community, the park not only provides a serene green space for residents but also serves as a hub for cultural and recreational activities.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the Friends of Goffs Park have organised two exciting cultural events in August.

These events; the Goffs Park Platinum Picnic (on Sunday, August 4), and the Alice in Wonderland Bubble Extravaganza (on Saturday, August 31), promise to offer delightful experiences for families.

Goffs Park Platinum Picnic.

Goffs Park Platinum Picnic: A Day of Nostalgia and Fun. Sunday, August 4, 11.30am - 4.30pm, Top lawn in front of Goffs Park House. No ticket is required

The Platinum Picnic is set to be a fantastic fun day out for all who come. Bring a blanket, pack a picnic and head on down this Sunday.

From noon, there will be a show in front of Goffs Park House which will include a mix of wonderful song, dance, music and some amazing martial arts demonstrations for you to enjoy. The show will start at noon.

Sign up on the day for the races and our fancy dress parade and competition, the theme being '70 Years ago, Come Vintage or be Creative'.

Alice in Wonderland Bubble Extravaganza.

Attendees can look forward to traditional games including three-legged, sack as well as egg and spoon races, fostering a sense of community spirit and friendly competition. There will be a prize for the best dressed adult, the best dressed child, and the most creative costume overall.

There will be more than 40 commercial and community stalls attending the event, offering a variety of goods and information about local initiatives and the event will be held across the entire park. Armed Forces Veterans will have not just one but three incredible vehicles and so much more.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the event will conclude with a traditional band concert, from Copthorne Silver Band, reminiscent of the park's early days.

Alice in Wonderland Bubble Extravaganza: A Magical Family Event. Saturday, August 31, 11am – 2.30pm, by Kiosk. Children’s tickets - £2 each - https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-goffs-park/alice-in-wonderland-bubble-extravaganza/e-eqakpk

The Alice in Wonderland Bubble Extravaganza is another highlight of the anniversary celebrations. This whimsical event is designed especially for families, bringing the enchanting world of Lewis Carroll's beloved story to life.

There will be a day filled with activities, including a tea party, croquet and wonderland puzzles, and, of course, an abundance of bubbles!

Search ‘Alice in Wonderland Bubble Extravaganza’ on Ticket Source for child tickets. This is sponsored by Mansell McTaggart, alongside National Lottery funding.

Goffs Park: A War Memorial with Historical Significance

In addition to its role as a public park, Goffs Park holds a deeper historical significance, having been designated as a war memorial. This status adds a layer of solemn remembrance to the park's joyful celebrations, honouring those who have served and sacrificed.