Celebrating UK Parliament Week across East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages

Mims Davies, MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, looks forward to celebrating UK Parliament Week across the area.

The MP is inviting everyone in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to get involved in UK Parliament Week (UKPW), an annual event spreading the word about what Parliament is, what it does and how you can get involved.

The week is a great way to find out new things about UK Parliament or be reminded of things you might’ve forgotten!

UKPW is taking place from 18th - 24th November. Youth groups, community organisations and schools in constituencies across the United Kingdom have already signed up to join in this year. Last year over 1.6 million people took part in every nation and region of the UK, and many countries all over the world.

Everyone who signs up for UK Parliament Week will receive a digital free kit with resources including a booklet (with information and activity ideas tailored for youth groups, primary and secondary schools, or adults), a ballot box, bunting, and a unique Give Way card game.

As well as exploring UK Parliament and ways to get involved, this year’s UKPW throws a spotlight on the various roles and people who make Parliament happen.

Mims Davies MP said: "As the MP for the new East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages seat, I’m thrilled to encourage people of all ages in my constituency to sign up for UK Parliament Week 2024!

"From the 18th - 24th November we have UKPW and I’m looking forward to seeing lots of groups and organisations join in and welcome this opportunity for communities to come together to find out more about UK Parliament.

This is a brilliant opportunity to have your questions answered, find out what us MPs actually get up to whilst up in Westminster, and how we can further support residents, businesses, charities and more."