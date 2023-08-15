BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Celebrity charity football match at Horley Town FC for St Catherines Hospice & Crawley Open House

James Arthur, Dan Osborne and a host of celebrity players come to Horley Town FC this Sunday 20th August 2023
By Kevin CooperContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:30 BST

James Arthur, Dan Osborne, BGT Finalist Flintz and many more will be taking part in a celebrity charity football match this Sunday raising funds for St Catherines Hospice & Crawley Open House. Sellebrity Soccer who organise Celebrity charity matches all over the U.K. are bringing this exciting event to Horley Town FC.

Kick off is 3pm

Doors open 1.30pm

Celebrity charity football match at Horley Town FCCelebrity charity football match at Horley Town FC
Celebrity charity football match at Horley Town FC

Tickets £12 plus booking fee

* Celebrity players are subject to work commitments

Tickets on sale at sellebritysoccer.org.uk