Celebrity charity football match at Horley Town FC for St Catherines Hospice & Crawley Open House
James Arthur, Dan Osborne and a host of celebrity players come to Horley Town FC this Sunday 20th August 2023
James Arthur, Dan Osborne, BGT Finalist Flintz and many more will be taking part in a celebrity charity football match this Sunday raising funds for St Catherines Hospice & Crawley Open House. Sellebrity Soccer who organise Celebrity charity matches all over the U.K. are bringing this exciting event to Horley Town FC.
Kick off is 3pm
Doors open 1.30pm
Tickets £12 plus booking fee
* Celebrity players are subject to work commitments
Tickets on sale at sellebritysoccer.org.uk