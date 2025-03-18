Celebrity chef serves up culinary delights at new free food event in Chichester

Jameson Stocks, a celebrity chef who is internationally renowned, will be starring at a new free food event in Chichester city centre that aims to help inspire people to eat well and on a budget.

Chichester District Council has partnered with the Goodwood Estate and UKHarvest for the new 'Good Food For All Feastival', which will take place onSaturday 29 Marchfrom10am to 6pmin East and North Street, Chichester.

The event will feature a stage with a kitchen to showcase a series of short demonstrations, presentations and talks from local chefs, including Jameson Stocks. Jameson has multiple restaurants around the world and lives in Chichester District. He also runs Just Street Food at The Ghost at the Feast in North Street, Chichester. Also demonstrating some easy economical meals will be Mike Watts, Goodwood’s head Chef, responsible for the Estate’s restaurants and Hotel, as well as catering at Goodwood’s headline events.

In addition, there will be a variety of stands where people can find delicious street food and drink, or can chat to a range of food, nutrition and wellbeing experts, including some of our local producers and food businesses.

Members of the public will be able to watch local food experts, including head chefs from the Goodwood Estate, cook up a range of culinary delights and hear advice on how to use local or speciality ingredients. Goodwood will also have some of their delicious farm shop produce for people to taste, including their award-winning organic cheeses.

Representatives from locally based UKHarvest, which works to reduce food waste and increase access to nutritious food for less, will also be attending and offering advice on how best to utilise simple ingredients. They will be running a 'Question and Answer' session from the stage during the day, and attendees are encouraged to interact as much as possible.

The stage will be set up in East Street (near the Market Cross), with music from 10am, and a program of demonstrations taking place between 11am and 4pm. The music will carry on through to 6pm to offer an opportunity for people to stay and enjoy the early evening atmosphere in the city.

"I think this event is a great idea and ties in with a lot of what my work is all about," says celebrity chef, Jameson Stocks. "I know from personal experience, having been homeless myself many years ago, what it is like not knowing how to cook. Being able to cook a few very simple dishes can make such a huge difference to your general health and wellbeing and this is an area where I really want to make a difference."

Councillor Harsha Desai, Chichester District Council's Cabinet Member for Growth, Economic Development, Communication, Licensing and Events, says: "This event has been designed to help people make the most of the amazing food and produce around us locally. It also aims to give people ideas on how to use up the fruit and vegetables and other ingredients that always seem to get left behind in the fruit bowl or the fridge!

"This is a fun and inclusive event for everyone across the district, with something of interest for everyone, whatever their budget or taste. It's about giving people the confidence to turn the food that they buy into the most delicious and nutritious meals using some simple tips from local experts, and we're really delighted that Goodwood Estate has come on board with us. The idea is that you can come along and watch a ten-minute demo and come away with some fantastic ideas to try out in your own kitchen!"

Mike Watts, Goodwood’s Executive Chef is looking forward to sharing some tips. "I'm delighted to be part of this exciting festival, showcasing practical ways to create delicious, economical family meals. My demonstrations will focus on making quality ingredients go further, helping people cook nutritious and affordable dishes with confidence. It’s a great opportunity to pick up new ideas and techniques, and I look forward to sharing them on the day."

Simon Thresher, Head of Operations, Logistics and Compliance at UKHarvest, and compare for the day, shared that: “UKHarvest operate across the South of England, but our beating heart and HQ is just outside Chichester in Donnington, as well as operating ten Community Food Hubs and ten Grub Clubs in and around the city. Working with Chichester District Council and the Goodwood Estate on the 'Good Food for All' Feastival is one of our biggest events in the calendar. We are so pleased to be part of such an important awareness raising day, as well as looking forward to sharing what we do, and how UKHarvest can support households to save money and reduce food waste at home.”

The event will run from 10am to 6pm in East Street and North Street, Chichester. For more information see Chichester District Council's 'What's On' pages: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson

People can also follow the council's social media pages and Events and Markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets,and keep up-to-date with any council-run events by signing up to the monthly Initiatives+ email newsletter: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts